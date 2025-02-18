Drivers prepare for another round of snow to hit the Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Road crews are getting ready for another round of snow. And with winter weather set to blanket the Bluegrass, the idea of snow doesn't sit well with some drivers.

Rebecca Nee, a traveler, said, "I'm over it."

While Bryan Rawlins, who lives in Lexington, said, "It's pretty unusual. People are getting to the point where they've had it."

The weather is forcing travelers to adjust their plans.

"I left a day earlier because the storm is coming, and I've been hearing about the flooding too," Nee said. "I didn't know what to expect. Terrible driving conditions."

The Streets and Roads Department will do what it can to ensure the roads stay clear. However, the danger of slick roads will remain a concern, and some drivers are equipped with the tools they need to navigate any situation.

"On my vehicle, I've got tracks in case I get stuck in the snow. I can get out," said Rawlins.

Once the snow comes to Lexington and you have to drive, make sure you take your time and proceed slowly.