(LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Fire District is urging drivers to use caution on US 27 northbound near the bridge near Camp Nelson due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

A post from the district says that units are working to retrieve the truck after it "left the road" and went over a guardrail.

At the time of the post, one lane was open, but the district warned that both northbound lanes may need to be closed.