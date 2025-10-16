Drone footage captures house in Lexington engulfed in flames, no injuries reported

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington fire units are responding to a house fire in the Grassland Park area near Delong Road on Thursday afternoon.

Drone footage sent to LEX 18 from KelliJoy Films captured the house fully engulfed in flames.

Officials with the Lexington Fire Department detailed that at around 10:30 a.m., units were called to the 200 block of Grassland Park on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

Crews then began to extinguish the flames from the inside and moved to a reported "defensive attack" as fire conditions advanced. The fire had spread to the attic and was eventually put out.

Officials reported no injuries in the fire. Fire investigators are on the scene and working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

LFD crews dispatched to 248 Grassland for the report of a structure fire at 10:32am. Crews arrived on scene smoke and flames visible. Upgraded to a working structure fire.

Crews began interior attack and transitioned to a defensive attack as fire conditions were well-advanced and the fire had already spread to the attic. Fire has been knocked down at this time. Crews will continue searching for hot spots.

No injuries.

Fire Investigators on scene to determine origin and cause.