Drought drops Lake Liberty water levels, raising concerns for thousands of Kentucky residents

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Water levels at Lake Liberty continue to fall amid what officials describe as one of the worst droughts in more than a century, raising concerns for the thousands of people who rely on the lake for their water supply.

Liberty Mayor Dr. Sam Haddad said the drought ranks among the worst.

"In this section of Kentucky, that part of Kentucky, actually one of the worst 10 droughts in the past 130 years," Haddad said.

The drought began last fall and has worsened as rainfall totals have come in far below average.

"Since January of this year, between January and the end of April, we usually get 16-17 inches of rain. We had almost eight. That's about all we had," Haddad said.

The impact on the lake is visible. A water level measurement pole that is typically submerged is now fully exposed from bottom to top.

Haddad said the water system serves a large portion of the region.

"We had actually we've been serving the city and now serving the entire community, entire county actually almost 16 to 17,000 people in the county," Haddad said.

To stretch the water supply, Haddad is urging residents to cut back on water use wherever possible.

"Brush your teeth, for example, shut it off until you, you know, you finished brushing your teeth. It's basic stuff like that make a big difference," Haddad said.

Liberty is working with state officials to prepare for the possibility of needing additional water sources if conditions do not improve.

"So we contacted the division of water two or three weeks ago. We had them, they came down, we met with them. We had a pretty beautiful, actually long meeting with them for two hours, and we're still in touch with them," Haddad said.

Haddad said he is fearful but remains hopeful that the community can work through the crisis together.

"We are fearful. We are fearful, of course," Haddad said.

He urged residents to take the situation seriously.

"Be vigilant and understand the seriousness of this condition and the situation, and we'll work together. We'll pull through, and we will make it," Haddad said.