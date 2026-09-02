Arrest made in Kentucky drug trafficking case, state police say

MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX News) — A Monticello man is in custody in connection with a drug trafficking case.

Stewart Foster, 56, was arrested Sunday afternoon after a KSP search at a Wayne County home on Elm Street.

According to Kentucky State Police, a trooper collected information that illegal drugs were being purchased and sold at the home. When serving the search warrant, troopers found several baggies of what is suspected to be methamphetamine and various other narcotics. Other materials used in illegal drug trafficking were also found.

Foster is facing multiple charges, including: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession/Use of Radio That Sends/Receive Police Messages, and other charges.

All suspected drugs have been sent to the KSP Lab for identification and quantification.