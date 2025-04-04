'Dukes of Hazzard' Star host flood relief concert in Hazard, Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — As rain continues to fall across Kentucky, the community in Hazard is still working to recover from the flooding that occurred back in February. Next week, a special Flood Relief Concert will be held, hosted by actor and musician John Schneider, who has deep ties to the city and describes it as his home.

"They are excited for Bo to come back home, you know?" Schneider said, referring to his iconic role as Bo Duke in "The Dukes of Hazzard."

Schneider expressed the importance of community, stating, “One of the reasons I think 'The Dukes' is still relevant today is because we emphasize the family unit and the importance of community. When someone needs help, it's vital that you step in.” He humorously added, “Carry an extra gallon of gas—not in case you run out, but in case someone else does.”

On April 8, which marks his 65th birthday, Schneider will perform with his band "Stars in Bars." All proceeds from the concert will go directly to families in Eastern Kentucky recovering from the recent floods. “As soon as we heard about the floods, we knew we had to do something,” he explained.

Reflecting on his connection to Hazard, he shared, “Hazard has done wonderful things for me just by being Hazard. I am forever associated with that beautiful part of the country.”

During his visit to Limestone Farms on Friday, a sponsor of the event, Schneider was asked if inclement weather would affect his trip. With determination, he stated, “We had no idea that there was going to be this kind of weather on this trip, but we are going to be there. If I have to paddle a canoe with my guitar as the paddle, we are going to be there.”

Schneider emphasized that his commitment to helping the community comes from a place of gratitude for their continuous support throughout the years. “I’m just John trying to do the right thing. When I hear their appreciation, it humbles me. Why wouldn’t I come and help the folks here who need support right now?” he remarked.

The benefit concert will take place on Tuesday, April 8 at 7:00 PM at the Hal Rogers Center in Hazard. Tickets are still available, and those interested can find a link to purchase them at An Evening with John Schneider (A Flood Benefit for Hazard,Kentucky) Tickets | Hazard, KY | Hal Rogers Center