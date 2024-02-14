'Dumps for the Dumped': Lexington Humane Society will write your ex's name on cat's litter box

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you have an ex that was a piece of poop (to put it lightly), there's a smear campaign to tell you about this Valentine's Day.

The Lexington Humane Society is bringing back its "Dumps for the Dumped" promotion. For only a $5 donation, your ex's name in one of their litter boxes, waiting for one of their cats to literally poop on them.

"Flame fizzled out? Catfished? Dumped? Our adoptable kitties have your back and will dump all over your ex," the Lexington Humane Society says in their promotion. "Let them drag your ex's name through the filth more than a Taylor Swift song."

The humane society says their cats are more than happy to take a #2 on your former #1. Their fundraiser runs until midnight.

Click here to donate and get back at your ex.