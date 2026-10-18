Man fatally shot in North Corbin parking lot; murder investigation underway

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — CORBIN, Ky. — Police are investigating a murder after a man was fatally shot in a business parking lot in North Corbin overnight.

Corbin Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Dustin Deaton of Barbourville.

Officers said Deaton suffered a fatal gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

The Corbin Police Department said the case remains an "active investigation."

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