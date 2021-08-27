DV8 Awarded U.S. Senate small business of the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — People in the early stages of substance abuse recovery often find it very difficult to get an employer to take a chance on them. So, DV8 kitchen in Lexington has made its mission to give people that opportunity to work and continue to turn their lives around.

On Thursday, DV8 Kitchen was recognized as the US Senate Small Business of the week.

The owners were honored to receive the recognition and they encourage other businesses to also give people in recovery a chance.

"I can attest after working for four years with people in recovery that they can perform 20% better than any other employee that I know," said Rob Perez, co-owner of DV8 Kitchen.

DV8 believes that employment can help people in recovery stay on their new path.