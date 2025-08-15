Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DV8 Kitchen and Bakery awarded 2025 Small Business of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — DV8 Kitchen and Bakery has been named Commerce Lexington's 2025 Small Business of the Year, recognizing its mission to provide employment opportunities for people in recovery.

The restaurant, which opened in 2017, partners with recovery homes to employ residents who are ready to enter the workforce.

DV8 expanded its impact in 2021 by opening a second location in Lexington's East End neighborhood.

Commerce Lexington also honored Back Construction and The Hope Center during the awards ceremony.

LEX 18's Drew Amman also emceed at a luncheon during the event.

