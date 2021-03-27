Menu

Early Easter celebration

Posted at 6:47 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 18:47:46-04

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford County was hopping with Easter spirit on Saturday afternoon.

Eckert's Orchard hosted an Easter egg hunt to kick off their season.

They also had tractor rides, bunnies to hop along with, cookie icing, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

This is the second year they have hosted Easter celebrations on the farm.

"We just love seeing families on the farm having a great day. So this is the start of our season here at Eckerts and we can't wait to see your family," said Angie Eckert, president of retail operations.

If you're interested in going to Eckert's Orchard for Easter celebrations, you can buy tickets online.

