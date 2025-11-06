Early morning house fire in Clay City contained by firefighters

CLAY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A house fire broke out early this morning on Brush Creek Road in Clay City, Kentucky, prompting a multi-department response.

The Clay City Fire Department received the call at 12:40 a.m. for a structure fire in the 400 block of Brush Creek Road. When firefighters arrived, they found two sides of the home fully engulfed in flames.

The Stanton Fire Department had arrived moments earlier and began initial suppression efforts before Clay City Fire crews took command of the scene. Both departments worked together to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

Neighbors told responders that a woman may have been living in a small shed next to the residence. Firefighters conducted a thorough search of the shed and the surrounding area, but no one was found.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.