Early voting begins in Scott County ahead of next week's primary election

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Early voting is underway in Scott County ahead of next week's primary election, with two locations open for voters.

The two early voting sites are the Scott County Library and the Sheriff-County Clerk Branch Building, which is the newest early voting location in the county.

Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson said it is hard to judge turnout early in the day, but said her team is efficient at getting voters to come out.

Johnson is urging residents to participate.

"The primary is here. It's happening, participate in this because it feeds directly into the general election in November and it is important that you get your votes in in the primary. So please, get out and vote." Johnson said.

Last year's early voting numbers were around 21%, and Johnson said she expects to see similar turnout this year.