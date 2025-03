(LEX 18) — East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue responded to and extinguished a commercial structure fire in the 3000 block of North Laurel Road Saturday, according to a post from the department on social media.

According to the post, units arrived at the scene and saw fire "within the eves and roof." Units then used an "aerial device" to easily access the roof.

Members extinguished the fire and were placed back in service two hours later, the post states.