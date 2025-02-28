Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts rally support from local students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As soon as the recent floods struck Eastern Kentucky, many individuals felt compelled to act. Among them is Carter Overtoom, a student at Fredrick Douglass High School. While Overtoom is not from Eastern Kentucky, he expressed deep empathy for those affected by the disaster.

"You know, you lose your house, you lose all your items, you might lose your family, you might lose your friends; you might lose anything you've ever owned, and at that point, you're starting from day zero," Overtoom said, reflecting on the hardships faced by flood victims.

In response to the crisis, Overtoom, the student body president, organized a collection drive to pack water, cleaning supplies, and other essential items.

"We're not just a hodgepodge of cities and towns; we're all together. We're one Kentucky, we're all together, and we're all in it for the long run," he said.

Overtoom believes if his community found itself in a similar situation, the rest of the Commonwealth would surely step up to offer support.

"Knowing that there was someone out there, an entity that wanted to help me, it would make my heart warm up," he said.

To maximize their efforts, the school partnered with New Circle Church to enhance fundraising initiatives.

"This Sunday, they're gonna bring a bunch of items, and we're very excited for what they bring. But no matter what, it's all gonna go to a great cause," Overtoom said.

Both groups recognize that rebuilding neighborhoods is a long-term process. Many communities are still recovering from floods that occurred years ago, and they hope their assistance can facilitate a smoother recovery for the latest victims.

"What we're doing, what Fayette County's doing, is going to help us recover—even if it takes months, even if it takes years," Overtoom said.

He also called on his peers across the state to pitch in, reminding them of the power of empathy. "Empathy is the word, you know. Whenever you can, do something nice. We've gone through struggles, and we understand," he said.

If you would like to donate to Fredrick Douglass High School's flood relief drive, see the details attached below: