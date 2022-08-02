Eastern Kentucky hospitals in need of supplies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As eastern Kentucky continues to battle fallout from deadly flood waters, local organizers are racing to get supplies from Lexington to hospitals in affected counties.

The Appalachian Regional Healthcare Office has already shipped over 100,000 pounds of supplies to eastern Kentucky hospitals.

As the final truck for Monday's shipment heads out, volunteers explain the need is tremendous.

"We provide everything from non-medical supplies like basic band-aids, to food and clothes," said the organization's CEO and president Hollie Phillips.

With the help of the Sayer varsity football team, supplies on will head for two large regional hospitals in eastern Kentucky.

While volunteers may have the loading process down to a science, executive director of security operations Paul Buta said getting the supplies there has its own challenges.

"The terrain and topography are challenging for us," he explained.

Once everything arrives professionals will make sure the goods go to every level of the healthcare system.

"That hospital will have it broken down know what is on the truck and have it will take those needs and push it out to smaller hospitals, clinics, and even the general public," Buta said.

But, with no end to the devastation in sight, workers hope the donations will continue for the long haul.

"This isn't something that is going to be a one-time relief effort. It is going to be a prolonged relief effort until we can get to everybody and get them back on their feet," said Buta.

ARH is still in need of water, baby products, industrial cleaning machines, and school supplies.

You can drop off any supplies at the ARH offices here in Lexington.