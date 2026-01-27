Eastern Kentucky residents venture out despite winter weather

MOREHEAD, KY (LEX 18) — Mountains of snow and ice piled up in parking lots are not stopping people from filling up the empty spaces in Morehead, with each person having their own reason for venturing out in chilling temperatures.

Eddie Chapman, a Morehead resident, had a doctor's appointment that couldn't wait.

"I got a doctors appointment today, so I'll be out for that today. I'll be back to work tomorrow," Chapman said.

Daniel Royse from Fleming County was focused on essentials.

"Just the groceries right now. Just to get out and get to it," Royse said.

Before the winter storm arrived, stores were selling out of several goods, but shoppers said it's a different story now.

William Perry, a Morgan County resident, found well-stocked shelves at local stores.

"Everything is pretty well stock right now. I got no complaints. Not a lot of business going on in there just because some people are having a hard time getting in," Perry said.

Drivers from surrounding counties who made stops in Morehead reported varied travel experiences. Perry found most roads manageable.

"Not too bad. Most of the roads are pretty clear. I can't complain," Perry said.

However, Royse noticed significant differences between counties.

"Rowan county definitely seems to have done more to the roads. Fleming county seems like everywhere is solid ice," Royse said.

With ice that melted during the day expected to refreeze, Royse emphasized the importance of community support.

"Really watch out for you neighbors. Try to do what you can do for them," Royse said.

