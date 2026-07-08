Eastern Kentucky University adds high-tech fixed-wing drone to aviation program

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Eastern Kentucky University is adding a new high-tech drone to its aviation program, giving students hands-on experience with technology used in industries ranging from agriculture to public safety.

Students trained with the new aircraft during a live flight demonstration.

The WingtraRay Unmanned Aircraft System is EKU's first fixed-wing drone capable of vertical takeoff and landing. It flies faster and longer than older models in the university's fleet.

The drone carries different cameras and sensors for mapping and land surveying, and can also scan crops for agricultural use.

"It's real cool. It's a lot different than the systems we have now. Like I said, we've got the multi-rotor. This is our first fixed wing drone, so it's neat to see how fast it flies," said Jackson Beardsley, an EKU aviation student.

Students say the technology will give them an edge in fields like precision agriculture and public safety.

EKU officials say the new equipment will help prepare students in the aviation program for careers in the growing drone industry.