Eastern Kentucky University becomes the third-largest public university in the state for enrollment

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eastern Kentucky University is now the third-largest public university in Kentucky for student enrollment, according to recent data from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.

According to a press release from EKU, its enrollment for Fall 2025 totaled 15,969 students.

“EKU’s climb to the third largest public university in the state reflects our intentional efforts in access to higher education, student success, and academic excellence,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “More and more students choose EKU, and we’re proud to lead the state’s regional public universities in total enrollment, as well as Kentucky students—serving our state as the School of Opportunity.”

According to the data, the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville rank first and second in enrollment.