Eastern Kentucky University hoping to meet rising health care needs in Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly half of Kentucky's counties—48 out of 120—have no pediatricians and with nearly 2,400 practicing primary care physicians. Statistics show that the state needs 2,1000 more to fill the gaps in rural communities.

Eastern Kentucky University is hoping to add the College of Osteopathic Medicine to help fulfill the growing need.

The proposed college would create more pathways for future doctors by training and educating them right here in Kentucky.

"Last year I think the three medical schools in Kentucky had about 14,000 applicants," explains EKU President David McFaddin."I think about 500 of those students got in. So there are a lot of students interested in going to medical school, who are looking for that right spot and we think EKU can be that spot."

McFaddin says the program would also meet the rising healthcare needs in the state.

"We have got such a strong set of health care programs, but we are missing that attending physician, who often can be the lynch pin to treating a patient, to dealing with preventative medicine. That is kind of a key thing," said McFaddin.

But in order for the university to offer the degree, there is one unique hurdle that they must overcome.

"There are not many states, if any, who have a statutory prohibition that says a graduate granting level institution, which Eastern Kentucky University is, that has prohibition on certain programs that we can offer," explains Mcfaddin.

House Bill 56, which McFaddin hopes to see pass, would permit Eastern Kentucky University to offer doctor of osteopathic medicine degrees required for professional practice and licensure in osteopathic medicine.

"The ability to add a graduate program and a high impact practice, really re-positions the institution and the larger higher education landscape," says McFaddin.

94% of Kentucky's counties already have a shortage of primary care providers. Only 27% of the Kentucky physicians who completed residency between 2013 and 2022 are practicing in medically underserved areas. Only 17% of Kentucky's primary care physicians practice in rural areas.

"Bringing a college of medicine to Eastern Kentucky University really helps us serve Kentucky better and I think it is worth talking about. How do we continue to serve Kentucky work force needs? How do we consider to serve the demands in the state and solve some of those complex problems? Those academic programs are a key factor in how we do that," says McFaddin.

