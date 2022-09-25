Eastern Kentucky University hosts 'Walk For Hope' Event

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Staff and students at Eastern Kentucky University held their "Walk For Hope' event in observation of Suicide Awareness Month.

The event returned for the first time since the pandemic. In 2020 Kentucky became the state with the second highest increase in suicides.

Suicide survivor Beatrice Parks wants people to know her story is more common than you think.

"I personally am a survivor of suicide and I struggle with my own suicidal intentions," said Parks.

A psychology student herself, she wants other people at EKU to take control of their mental health.

"The older I've gotten I realize that I am not going through this alone," she explained.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention lists suicide as the second leading cause of death for Kentuckians aged 10 - 34.

Students that attended said they hope events like this, and open dialogue will change the narrative.

"I think in the past it's been stigmatized too much. That makes everything scarier for people that are already going through stuff," said sophomore Madeline Hill.

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is now available by texting or calling 988.

You are connected to crisis intervention counselor for free and confidential help.