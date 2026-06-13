Eastern Kentucky University to launch air traffic control degree program in spring 2027

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eastern Kentucky University is preparing to launch a new air traffic control program in the spring 2027 semester, further positioning the school as a regional leader in aviation education.

The Associates in Air Traffic Management degree will begin with a cohort of 15 students and is planned to eventually grow to 50.

The program is backed by $5 million in startup funding from the state legislature, along with $1.5 million in annual operational support.

Kentucky's Council on Postsecondary Education studied which institutions in the state could provide the training before selecting EKU.

"CPE did a study to see who in the Commonwealth could provide this training. Obviously, we know it's a critical need today with about 4000 short on air traffic managers or air traffic controllers," Dr. Tim Holt said.

EKU is Kentucky's only FAA Part 141 collegiate aviation program — a distinction that made it a clear choice.

"Having that ecosystem already in place just allows that cross discipline, assistance, and then that way they all come out better prepared," Holt said.

Holt also noted the program's standing within the collegiate landscape.

"If you look at where all the air traffic control programs are collegiately, there's really nobody even in in our border states that has a program such as ours," Holt said.

The program will also benefit existing flight students by teaching them how to communicate with air traffic controllers, who are responsible for granting takeoff and landing clearance.

"That first step as a private pilot is how to learning how to speak with the tower," Holt said.

Holt said quality will guide the program's growth. Graduates are expected to fill positions at regional airports and beyond.

"It'll be able to feed our airports, you know, CVG, Bluegrass, Louisville, for their needs. As well as Indiana, Illinois, yeah, wherever our students find employment," Holt said.