Eckert's farm corn maze helping people find their way while helping others

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eckert's farm in Woodford County is gearing up for some fall family fun. Megan Fields, the farm's manager, is excited for people to see their annual corn maze. Fields know it is something that everyone gets excited about.

While families try to navigate the maze, people will notice that the design is the 150th Kentucky Derby. The maze is unique because it benefits a local charity. This year is to help address food insecurity by partnering with "Dare to Care Food Bank." A nonprofit to distribute food throughout the state.

It is an important charity to Fields, especially since the farm grows fruit. On September 14 and 15, they will give some of their profits to "Dare to Care Food Bank" to help address food needs.

The people can smile ear to ear, knowing they are helping others.