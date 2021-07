VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Eckert's Orchard sunflower trail experience is now open!

The trail is open on Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $11. Kids 2 and under can go for free.

Make sure to set aside plenty of time to explore because the field spreads across 2 acres.

Tickets also include the opportunity to pick blackberries and peaches.