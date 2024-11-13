Eight vehicles go up in flames at an Anderson County business

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — This morning started off on a heated note after eight vehicles in Anderson County went up in flames.

It was just after 6:30 a.m. in Lawrenceburg when eight cars went up in flames in the back lot of Copart Auto Auctions on Industry Road.

Both the Lawrenceburg and Anderson County fire departments arrived on scene within minutes of the call. Lawrenceburg fire deputy chief William Curtsinger says the fire was under control within 30 minutes. Curtsinger says once one car caught fire, it created a domino effect.

"When I arrived on scene I was the first one there and there was four to five cars fully involved about middle ways through the lot," said Curtsinger. "They had a drive by-er that had seen it that some of the cars was on fire. So they called it in and dispatched us out."

Authorities stated that the fire spread quickly because the cars were side by side. They are unsure which car started the fire and why it started. However, they don't believe foul play is involved.

"We've had some over here in the past. It doesn't happen a lot but it does happen occasionally you know with wrecked cars, batteries you know it could be a number of things. We don't really know for sure," explains Curtsinger. "Mainly on wrecked cars like this a lot of the times we cut the battery cables and that helps but it's not a guarantee. With wrecked cars you just never know. It could have been something that was left in them that would have caused it. There's a number of things."

Curtsinger also does not believe Copart is at fault. None of the vehicles were EVs, and all were gas.