EKU adjusts textbook program to preserve student financial aid eligibility

Eastern Kentucky University announced changes to its free textbook program Wednesday, shifting to a discounted model to comply with new federal financial aid regulations taking effect in 2026.

The university's BookSmart program, which has provided free textbooks to students since Fall 2021, will transition to an at-cost model starting Fall 2026. Under new federal guidelines for Title IV of the Higher Education Act, continuing to offer free textbooks would negatively impact students' federal aid eligibility.

Starting Fall 2026, participating students will pay a flat $26 per credit hour for all textbooks and course materials through the program's partnership with Barnes & Noble. The university estimates this will cost students approximately $780 per year, significantly below the national average of $1,250 annually for textbooks.

The change allows EKU to extend the discount program to dual credit students, who were previously ineligible. The program remains optional, and students can opt out to purchase textbooks independently.

The university has allocated funding to assist students facing financial hardship from the change. Students must complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid and meet standard eligibility requirements to qualify for assistance.

BookSmart will maintain its streamlined delivery system, with books packaged and customized for individual students based on their course schedules before each semester begins. Students can use federal, state and institutional aid and loans to cover the program costs.