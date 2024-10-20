EKU hosts 25th annual Cadet Stakes event

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Eastern Kentucky University ROTC program hosted the 25th annual JROTC Cadet Stakes on Saturday, an event that serves as a recruiting event for JROTC students from high schools across central Kentucky.

Students competed in challenges, including a sled drag relay, obstacle courses and knot tying. The event allows students to hone skills and access capabilities compared to other schools, helping students prep for the national JROTC Raider Competition.

18 schools from across the area participated in this year's event, held on EKU's campus.