EKU inducts students, faculty, and staff into prestigious honor societies

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eastern Kentucky University announced that a number of students, faculty, and staff members have been inducted into its prestigious 2025 honor societies that recognize educational achievements.

EKU officials reported that the college offers two all-discipline honor societies: Omicron Delta Kappa (O∆K) and Phi Kappa Phi.

“We know that college success goes beyond the classroom,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “The honor societies established on campus celebrate academic distinction, lifelong learning and service, offering an excellent means of recognizing student leaders and their dedication to positively impacting our campus and their communities.”

An invitation into these honor societies "recognize distinguished performance in scholastics, research or leadership sustained over their time at EKU," a release from EKU read.

“It is rewarding to recognize the academic achievements of our students by inducting them into Phi Kappa Phi and Omicron Delta Kappa. These honor societies have exacting standards, and I am proud that our students have demonstrated the intellectual capacity, work ethic and drive to be welcomed into the EKU chapters. It is a true reminder of mission and purpose—our faculty create opportunities for these students to envision and realize their potential,” said Dr. Sara Zeigler, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs.

This year's inductees include 36 students and four faculty members, who will join the over 340,000 individuals already in the honor society system.

"Being part of a community that values leadership and learning beyond the classroom really spoke to me,” said Dorothy Claire George, a sophomore at EKU studying biomedical science who was inducted into both societies.

Junior, seniors, and graduate students who are in the top 35% of their class and demonstrate leadership on campus and in the community, are eligible to initiated into OΔK. Meanwhile, to be invited into Phi Kappa Phi juniors must be at the top 7.5% of their class and seniors and graduate students must be at the top 10%.

The release further read, "The primary objective of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is the recognition and encouragement of superior scholarship in all fields of higher education. Through their service to others, members of Phi Kappa Phi envision a better world driven by the love of learning."

