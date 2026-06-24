Richmond, EKU police search for suspect who escaped custody at a hospital near campus

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Richmond Police Department and Eastern Kentucky University police are responding to a possible dangerous situation on or near the Richmond campus after a suspect reportedly escaped custody from the area of Baptist Health Hospital Wednesday morning.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Logan Gassman by Richmond police, is described as a man, who is shirtless, but may have a blue pullover, and wearing black shorts and black sandals. The suspect is handcuffed and was violent but unarmed, police report.

Police noted that Gassman was on foot and was traveling toward the EKU soccer field and DOCJT.

EKU issued an emergency alert Tuesday urging those on or near campus to secure in place.

University officials offered the following guidance:

Lock or barricade doors and windows and conceal yourself and take cover.

If a person enters your building with a weapon, immediately evacuate the building.

If a person is seen outdoors with a weapon, seek shelter in the nearest unsecured building or leave the area.

Warn other people in the area, provide assistance as you are able, and try to remain calm.

Look for small, interior, and secure spaces to hide.

This is a developing story and LEX News will have additional information as it becomes available.

