EKU Richmond campus experiencing campus-wide power outage

Eastern Kentucky University announced on Saturday afternoon that the Richmond campus is experiencing a campus-wide power outage.

According to an alert from the university, the facilities management team is working with Kentucky Utilities to resolve the situation and will notify campus once power is restored.

The university says that some parts of the campus are operating on generators, and the portions that are not are being considered first priority.

Employees and students are told to check their EKU email and Rave Alerts for future updates. The alert adds that residential students should contact their on-call RA with any questions or concerns.

