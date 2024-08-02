EKY dentist suspended following charges in connection to Amber Spradlin murder

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX18). — The Kentucky Board of Dentistry has issued an immediate temporary suspension for an Eastern Kentucky dentist, charged with helping cover up a murder.

The board's ruling says members received information regarding the arrest of Dr. Michael McKinney II and opened an investigation. As of result of that, they issued a suspension for McKinney at both of his dental office locations. One is in Prestonsburg and the other is in the Minnie community.

Kentucky State Police arrested McKinney on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the murder of Amber Spradlin. Police found her dead inside McKinney's Prestonsburg home on June 18, 2023. Nearly a year later, police charged McKinney's son, Michael McKinney III (M.K.) with murder. Dr. McKinney and another man, Joshua Mullins, each face multiple counts of complicity to tampering. MK McKinney and Mullins both remain in jail. Dr. McKinney bonded out on Thursday. He is currently on house arrest with an ankle monitoring device

