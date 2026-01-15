Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Metcalfe County, KSP reports

Crime Scene Tape
(c) Fer Gregory/fergregory - stock.adobe.com
high contrast image of Crime scene tape with red and blue lights on the background
Crime Scene Tape
Posted
and last updated

EDMONTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An elderly couple was found dead Wednesday morning in what Kentucky State Police are investigating as an apparent murder-suicide in Metcalfe County.

Kentucky State Police troopers and detectives responded to a shooting report at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Shady Grove Wikerville Road.

KSP Post 15 detailed that 83-year-old Doris June Huffman was found dead inside a home on Shady Grove Wickerville Road from an apparent gunshot wound. Her husband, 87-year-old Vander Huffman was found inside the home with life-threatening injuries from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Doris Huffman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Metcalfe County Coroner, KSP reported.

Vander Huffman was transported to a hospital, where he died later that afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the hospital by the Barren County Coroner.

KSP detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18