Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Metcalfe County, KSP reports

EDMONTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An elderly couple was found dead Wednesday morning in what Kentucky State Police are investigating as an apparent murder-suicide in Metcalfe County.

Kentucky State Police troopers and detectives responded to a shooting report at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Shady Grove Wikerville Road.

KSP Post 15 detailed that 83-year-old Doris June Huffman was found dead inside a home on Shady Grove Wickerville Road from an apparent gunshot wound. Her husband, 87-year-old Vander Huffman was found inside the home with life-threatening injuries from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Doris Huffman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Metcalfe County Coroner, KSP reported.

Vander Huffman was transported to a hospital, where he died later that afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the hospital by the Barren County Coroner.

KSP detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

