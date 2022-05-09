Election Day 2022: Early voting begins May 12

(LEX 18) — Election day is approaching and this election is an important one since it's the first time Kentucky's voting reforms will be in place for a statewide election.

The primary election is Tuesday, May 17. Any qualified voter can cast a no-excuse in-person absentee ballot May 12-14.

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Locations:



Bourbon County - Bourbon County Legion Park

Clark County - Clark County Court House

Fayette County - Kroger Field

Jessamine County - Jessamine County Court House

Scott County - Scott County Public Library

Woodford County - Woodford County Court House

Voters can vote in-person on election day. In-person, excused, and absentee early voting

at local county clerks’ offices is May 9-11.

Click here to request an absentee ballot, review or update registration, find polling locations, and more.