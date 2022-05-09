Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Election Day 2022: Early voting begins May 12

Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Posted at 1:24 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 13:38:07-04

(LEX 18) — Election day is approaching and this election is an important one since it's the first time Kentucky's voting reforms will be in place for a statewide election.

The primary election is Tuesday, May 17. Any qualified voter can cast a no-excuse in-person absentee ballot May 12-14.

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Locations:

  • Bourbon County - Bourbon County Legion Park
  • Clark County - Clark County Court House
  • Fayette County - Kroger Field
  • Jessamine County - Jessamine County Court House
  • Scott County - Scott County Public Library
  • Woodford County - Woodford County Court House

Voters can vote in-person on election day. In-person, excused, and absentee early voting
at local county clerks’ offices is May 9-11.

Click here to request an absentee ballot, review or update registration, find polling locations, and more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!