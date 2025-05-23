Eligible Kentucky students to receive $120 credit for summer meals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — 450,000 children in Kentucky will continue to receive healthy meals throughout the summer through the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program, Gov. Beshear announced Friday.

According to a release, each student ages 6 to 18 years old who are currently receiving SNAP, KTAP or Kinship Care benefits or attending a school participating in the National School Lunch Program will receive a one-time $120 benefit.

Applications for those students not automatically enrolled will remain open until August 15. The program aims to make up for the loss of school meals throughout the summer.

“Every child deserves access to nutritious meals year-round,” said Gov. Beshear. “Building on last year’s success, our continued effort with this program is a crucial investment in our children’s health and well-being. I’m proud to see this growing initiative provide support to families when they need it most.”

400,000 students received Summer EBT benefits last year, the release reports.

The public can contact the Department of Community Based Services with questions by visiting their local office or calling 855-306-8959.

