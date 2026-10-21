She's seeking answers after her boyfriend died in Kentucky jail: 'I don't know how to move forward'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — More than a week after 40-year-old Elisha Turpin died following a medical emergency at the Wayne County Detention Center, two people close to him say they are still searching for answers about what happened.

Turpin had been an inmate at the detention center since June.

Kentucky State Police said he was found in his cell suffering from a medical emergency and was taken to Wayne County Hospital, where he later died. A detective is investigating his death.

LISTEN: 911 call reveals moments before inmate was rushed to hospital

LISTEN: 911 call reveals moments before Wayne County jail inmate was rushed to hospital

The results of Turpin’s autopsy are still pending.

For Turpin’s longtime girlfriend, Starr Best, the loss has left a void in her everyday life.

“I don't know how to move forward,” Best said. “We were together for so many years. My daily life, even with him in there, revolved around him. I was with him every single day, and now I don't know what to do.”

Best said she saw Turpin the Saturday before his death and recalled him being in good spirits.

“He was in a very good mood,” Best said. “He was upbeat. He was happy to be coming home. And I didn't see anything. I mean, I'm not really sure what happened.”

A 911 call obtained by LEX News provides a glimpse into the emergency before Turpin was taken to the hospital.

“Wayne County 911.”

“Yeah, hi. A guy is dying,” the caller responds.

During the call, Turpin is described as turning blue, barely breathing and having a faint pulse. At another point, someone asks whether he is still breathing.

“They just said you need to hurry,” the caller says.

The call does not make clear whether CPR was performed.

Best said she was shocked when she learned Turpin had died.

“I lost it,” she said. “I mean, we've been together for a really long time, and I was in shock.”

Turpin’s childhood best friend, Kendall Thompson, remembers receiving the news, too.

“I was just everything. I was angry, honestly,” Thompson said.

Thompson said she has been incarcerated at the Wayne County Detention Center at different times over the past two decades and has witnessed people experience medical emergencies while inside.

“Many times I've had people overdose in the cell with me,” Thompson said. “I've had people — seizures, diabetic comas. Name it, I've seen it.”

During the 911 call involving Turpin, a deputy can be heard saying, “We've been using the ammonia stick.”

That stood out to Thompson because she said smelling salts have been used in response to medical problems she witnessed during her time at the detention center.

Now, both women say they want answers about the circumstances surrounding Turpin’s death.

“I feel like if this had happened to me, he would be doing the exact same thing I'm doing,” Thompson said.

Best said she hopes no other family experiences the same uncertainty and grief.

“I don't want any family to ever have to go through this again,” she said.

Kentucky State Police continue to investigate Turpin’s death. His autopsy results remain pending.

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