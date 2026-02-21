Elizabeth Smart shares powerful story of resilience and recovery at The Ridge's winter conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Elizabeth Smart, a kidnapping survivor who became a national advocate for victims' rights, spoke at The Ridge Behavioral Health System's annual winter conference at the Marriott Lexington Griffin Gate Golf Resort and Spa on Friday, sharing her powerful story of recovery and resilience.

"Elizabeth Smart, what a story of just courage and resilience," Kevin Pettit, the CEO of the Ridge said.

"I felt really good about coming here [to Lexington]. I really feel like [The Ridge's] mission is so important," Smart said.

Abducted from her Utah home on June 5, 2002, when she was 14 years old, Smart told the audience about her journey from victim to survivor. Smart was held captive for nine months by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee, during which time she was sexually assaulted, physically abused, and psychologically manipulated. Smart was rescued on March 12, 2003.

"Every victim who has their story told would like to have a say in how it's told," Smart said, expressing her desire to have full control over her narrative.

Smart's abduction shocked the nation and is now the focus of a Netflix documentary. The case drew widespread attention as thousands of volunteers joined search efforts across Utah.

"When I first was rescued, I didn't know anybody else who openly spoke about being kidnapped or being raped," Smart said.

"That made me feel very isolated and alone and a lot of shame around what had happened, even though I knew it wasn't my fault," she added.

This isolation is why Smart believes that working with Netflix and speaking at events, such as The Ridge conference, is important. Smart's message at the Ridge centered on resilience and the possibility of healing after trauma.

"Just acknowledging we all have our struggles but we don't have to give up," Smart said.

As an author of three books, Smart continues to spread her message of hope to trauma survivors.

"You can work through anything that you've experienced, and you can be happy again," she said.

As for Elizabeth's captors, Brian David Mitchell is serving a life sentence for Smart's kidnapping and assaults. Barzee was sentenced to 15 years for her role in the abduction and was released from prison in 2018.