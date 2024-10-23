Elizabeth Village provides support for domestic violence survivors

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Elizabeth Village is a nonprofit in Scott County; its mission is to help victims of domestic violence get back on their feet by providing housing and support.

"Hey, we're here. We are this opportunity for anyone who needs help," said Elizabeth Village's Executive Director, Tyler Brooker, who has worked for them since February.

Brooker is a victim of domestic violence and uses her personal story and experience to help others.

"I got back to a time where I felt that I was alone and had nowhere to go. I never want anyone to feel that," said Brooker.

According to 2023 Kentucky Domestic Violence Data, 1-in-2 women and 1-in-3 men have experienced some form of abuse.

That is why Brooker says it is essential to recognize some signs, such as love bombing, gas lighting, and isolation. She understands that loved ones want to help; however, she has advice that maybe difficult to hear.

"There's not much that someone from the outside can do," said Brooker. "The best thing you can do is be a shoulder to cry one, be support, point out those signs. So they are aware, but let them know that you love them no matter what."

Brooker adds that every situation is different and complex. The victim has to search for help. Elizabeth Village will be there when that time comes.

"I want them to know that. You may be going through this horrible, dark situation, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel," said Brooker.

In spring 2025, they plan to have a shelter in Georgetown that will house the victims and their children.

It is a way for Elizabeth Village and Tyler Brooker to ensure no one feels alone.

If you want to learn more about Elizabeth Village, visit their website at elizabethsvillage.org