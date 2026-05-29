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Elizabethtown firefighter Ryan Druen dies after 24 years of service to the department

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Logo via Elizabethtown Fire Department
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ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Ryan Druen, a longtime engineer with the Elizabethtown Fire Department, has died after 24 years of dedicated service, the department announced.

"Ryan was known for the pride he took in the fire service and for the time he invested into the next generation of firefighters," the department said.

"He poured countless hours of training, truck knowledge, and real-world experience into fellow firefighters, always making sure they were prepared and confident on the job. His willingness to teach left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of serving alongside him," the department added.

The Elizabethtown Fire Department is asking the public to keep Druen's family, friends, and fellow firefighters in their thoughts and prayers.

A cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

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