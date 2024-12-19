Elizabethtown Police Department issues warning regarding 'clandestine' Percocet 30 tablets

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Elizabethtown Police Department took to social media on Wednesday to issue a warning to the community about "clandestine Percocet 30 tablets" that are laced with fentanyl.

The department says that they believe that the tablets may be linked to a recent death and that they are "certain" that more tablets remain in the community.

Police are encouraging people to have "honest conversations" with young people and their family members about the "extreme dangers of taking any medication that is not prescribed by a licensed physician, dispensed by a pharmacy, and taken as directed."

EPD urges anyone in possession of tablets to surrender them to a trusted adult or law enforcement immediately and without fear or punishment. They also urge anyone who knows of others who may have access to the dangerous substances to notify law enforcement or a trusted adult.

In a press conference, the department shared the following photo of real and "clandestine" tablets.