Elizabethtown Police Department mourns K-9 Zeus after he dies during training exercise

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — K-9 Zeus, a police dog with the Elizabethtown Police Department, died during training last week. The department described the loss as devastating, noting that K-9s are more than working partners.

K-9s with the department live at home with their handlers, and the department said the bond formed between a handler, their family, and their K-9 is unlike any other.

The department asked the public for privacy and understanding for the handler and his family during what it called an incredibly difficult time.

"We appreciate the prayers, support, and compassion shown to our agency and to those most affected by this loss," the department said.

