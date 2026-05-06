Emaciated pit-mix on the road to recovery with Lexington Humane Society

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — A 1-year-old pit-mix with a lopsided smile is recovering after being found severely emaciated near a dumpster in Lexington in April.

Franklin was found near a dumpster behind an apartment building on Hollow Creek Road by someone concerned for his safety. He joins the estimated 5,500 stray, abandoned, or surrendered animals in Kentucky, according to the Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control.

"They'd come upon Franklin near a dumpster behind an apartment building," Hannah Ferrell with the Lexington Humane Society said.

Ferrell described the condition Franklin was in when he was found.

"He was extremely emaciated. I mean all of his ribs, his bones were visible. He was covered in tons of pressure sores at his joints. Was just in really, really rough shape," Ferrell said.

Franklin has been working with a behaviorist to become social again and has been building a strong friendship with his foster buddy. He is also getting some healthy weight back. A staff member at the Lexington Humane Society is currently fostering him.

"He's been doing well," Ferrell said. "As you can imagine when he first came just standing was hard. Just eating a little bit of food was hard. It was a big celebration a couple weeks ago when he was able to walk up our entry hallway unassisted, just on a leash."

Franklin is not yet ready for adoption, but Ferrell says there is hope. She also credited the person who called for help with saving Franklin's life.

"If you happen to be the person that stumbled upon a dog like Franklin who needs immediate help. This person did the right thing by reaching out to our partner organization," Ferrell said.

If you'd like to help Franklin, you can donate on the LHS website.