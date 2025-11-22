Embrace your inner rodeo at Hold Your Horses Hat Bar in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX18) — More than a year ago, Crystal Holsapple opened 'Hold Your Horses Hat Bar' in the heart of Versailles, transforming her love for custom accessories into a unique business.

Operating from her cozy barn, Holsapple offers customers the chance to create personalized wide-brim hats with an array of customization options.

"It's a custom hat bar where people can come in, or they can call and say what they want to make one," Holsapple said. "They're wide-brim hats, and you can brand them, you can put ribbon on them, you can put charms on them, feathers. You can just kind of customize them to however you feel want to."

What started as a small venture has grown beyond Holsapple's expectations. The business now hosts pop-up events and has attracted high-profile clients.

"I never thought a little company like this would be, now I have Keeneland calling me to come out and do events. Which is just such an honor," Holsapple said.

The hat-making process is interactive and personalized. Customers can choose from ribbons, charms, feathers, and even custom branding to create their perfect accessory. The experience can take anywhere from a few minutes to an hour, depending on the customer's vision.

"Some people like to add more and more layers. Make it dramatic. Some people want it simple. Either way, it fits your own personality, and that's why I love it," Holsapple said.

For Holsapple, the joy comes from watching customers' reactions when they see their finished product.

"People think it's just a hat, but then people put it on their head and see what they look like and see them light up and see them be able to make something themselves and actually be able to wear it and show it off to themselves and other people," she said.

As a small business owner, Holsapple emphasizes the importance of community support.

"Keep shopping small and supporting the small businesses because you know we won't survive without that," she said.

If you'd like to customize your own wide-brim hat or attend one of her many events, you can contact Holsapple on Facebook or by email: Holdyourhorseshatbar1@gmail.com.