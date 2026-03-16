Emergency contempt motion filed against former KY Governor by his adopted son

(LEX 18) — Jonah Bevin, the adopted son of former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, has filed an emergency motion for contempt against Matt, accusing him of repeatedly violating a Jefferson Circuit Court order requiring complete financial disclosures in an ongoing family court case.

The motion, filed March 13, in Jefferson Circuit Court Family Court Division One, asks the court to hold Matt Bevin in contempt for what it describes as continued violations of court orders.

According to the motion, a court order entered March 10, required both Matt and Glenna Bevin to turn over "unredacted and complete financial disclosures within forty-eight (48) hours" of the order's entry.

The motion states Matt Bevin has not provided an unredacted or complete disclosure and has not tendered a single accompanying attachment that would be expected in a child support action, as directed by the court. His disclosure remains redacted in key fields, according to the filing.

The motion notes that Glenna Bevin has provided an updated disclosure to Jonah, including attachments, but that as of the filing, neither Matt nor Glenna Bevin had filed those disclosures with the court.

Jonah's attorneys argue that Matt Bevin has failed to comply "with the utmost good faith" and are requesting the court sanction him for what the motion calls his "obvious disregard of the Court's clear order."

A hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 23, at 9 a.m., or at the court's earliest convenience.

The motion was filed by attorneys John H. Helmers, Jr., and Melina Hettiaratchi of Helmers+Associates on behalf of Jonah Bevin, who is listed as the intervening petitioner in the case.