Emergency crews airlift injured person during winter storm in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emergency crews responded to a fall incident on Freedom School Road Tuesday morning, requiring air medical transport during winter storm conditions.

The Brodhead Fire Department detailed that officials with the Mount Vernon Fire Department and Rockcastle County EMS responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. to assist a person who had fallen.

The agencies worked together to safely access the patient and move them to an awaiting ambulance, officials reported. Due to the extent of the injuries, Rockcastle County EMS determined the patient required air medical transport to a Level I trauma center.

US-150 was briefly closed to allow PHI Air Medical to land and safely transport the patient, the department added.

During the winter storm, the department noted that Rockcastle County emergency services have been extremely busy responding to incidents requiring close coordination between multiple agencies.

"These cooperative efforts are essential to completing operations safely and ensuring the best possible outcomes for those served," the department stated.