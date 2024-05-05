1 dead after garage explosion in Somerset neighborhood

Update: The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person has died after an explosion that occurred in a Somerset neighborhood on Sunday morning.

The explosion occurred around 10 a.m., and Sergeant Ron Hellard with the sheriff’s office said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, and Firearms (ATF) was in charge of the scene while the sheriff’s office was in charge of the death investigation.

A release from the office says that the incident occurred in the 200 block of Hidden Crest Drive. When emergency personnel arrived, they found a garage behind a house that had been destroyed by the explosion. The office also says that nearby properties were damaged.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation by the ATF, but it is believed to have been fireworks and other material in the garage, according to the release.

The Pulaski County Sheriff seeks to ensure citizens that there is no threats to the public and says the public should continue to void the area.

The sheriff also said that if you find something that looks like debris from the explosion, do not touch it and notify the ATF or local law enforcement. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Original:

Emergency crews are on scene after a "structure" exploded in a Somerset neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to the Parkers Mill Fire Department.

There is no word yet on what caused the explosion or if there were any injuries.

LEX 18 has a crew at the location, and they say they can also see special response team vehicles there.

The fire department is asking that people avoid the Bourbon Road area at this time.

This is a developing story. LEX 18 will bring you the latest on-air and online.

