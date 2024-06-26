Officials: Several people injured in Powell County crash

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emergency crews responded to a crash in Powell County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on East College Avenue in Stanton, and Powell County Dispatch says three vehicles were involved.

Officials reported multiple injuries, and several people were transported to the hospital. No word on their conditions.

This is currently a detour in place, and officials expect the road to be closed for two more hours (as of 5:20 p.m.). Avoid the area if possible.

