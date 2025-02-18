Emergency officials respond to fatal flooding as cold weather approaches

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — As emergency officials continue to address the ongoing flooding crisis, the death toll has risen to 14.

With colder temperatures and snow moving into the area, authorities are now facing additional challenges beyond the immediate threat of rising waters.

Inside the Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, officials are on high alert.

Governor Andy Beshear announced that resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have arrived to help bolster efforts during this critical time. These resources are essential as the situation evolves and new challenges emerge in the aftermath of the flooding.

"The conditions are damp out there, and there’s going to be a lot of snow," Gov. Beshear stated during a briefing. The governor emphasized that the incoming cold weather is now a primary concern for public safety.

The state is transitioning from search and rescue operations into the recovery phase as floodwaters begin to recede. This shift entails prioritizing the clearing of roads significantly impacted by the flooding, which has caused record numbers of road closures throughout the state.

Authorities urge residents who are unable to safely heat their homes to seek warm shelter as temperatures drop. The primary goal of these efforts is to prevent further loss of life in what has already become a deadly weather emergency.

Gov. Beshear reported that the fatalities primarily stemmed from people who attempted to drive through standing water but emphasized the danger of the cold as well.

"Two of the latest deaths appear to be homeless individuals who succumbed to hypothermia, underscoring that the weather conditions are as dangerous as the floodwaters," he said.

Emergency officials continue to remind the public that the combination of wet and cold weather presents an ongoing risk.