Emergency order helps Kentucky flood victims replace licenses, vehicle registrations, and more

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear issued an emergency order to make it easier for flood victims in 13 eastern Kentucky counties to replace lost driver’s licenses and other essential documents at no cost.

The emergency order waives statutory fees otherwise required for duplicate licenses, permits, state identification cards, and auto titles and registration, including those for motor vehicles, boats, mobile homes, and ATVs.

The waiver applies to residents in the following federally declared disaster areas: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Wolfe counties.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is also deploying driver licensing staff to take the full range of licensing services to flood-impacted areas.

The order, which is retroactive to Thursday, July 28, will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency.

Pop-up Driver Licensing Program

KYTC driver licensing staff will be making one-day “pop-up” visits at the following state park locations between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET to help Kentuckians who need to request replacement driver’s licenses, permits, and ID cards. No appointments are needed.

Friday, August 5:

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, 75 Theatre Court, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653

Monday, August 8:

Pine Mountain State Resort Park, 1050 State Park Road, Pineville, Ky. 40977

Tuesday, August 9:

Buckhorn State Resort Park, 4441 Ky Hwy. 1833, Buckhorn, Ky. 41721

More pop-up driver licensing locations offering longer-term services are being coordinated in additional eastern Kentucky counties.