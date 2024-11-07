Emma Curtis talks about her newly elected role on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday night Emma Curtis learned that she'll be the next council member on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council. She was over at Greyline Station watching the results come in.

In her remarks Tuesday she said, "I couldn't see a transgender person standing up, being themselves, and succeeding right here in my community."

Curtis is also the first transgender person to hold the role. Wednesday she says she didn't set out to be a first, but just to serve the community that has a special place in her heart.

"When I was a young person in the difficult position that a lot of trans folks find themselves in -- of not having access to safe and affordable housing -- I came and crashed with my friends Erin and Jessica, in the fourth council district. Right after I graduated college and started transitioning. And the community and the welcoming aspect of that changed my life forever,” says Curtis.

She’s been a community and LGBTQ advocate for some time. Now, she says she's looking forward to representing the 4th district leading as an example and being a voice for people in the community.

Curtis says, "So I hope that I’m able to provide some of that visibility for some of the kids who after being dealt blow after blow by discriminatory politicians trying to tell them all the things they can and can’t be. But I hope they know they have a home here in Lexington and a future here in Lexington."

Curtis explains that her campaign started after she lost a close friend in December of last year. They died after being hit in a crosswalk on Nicholasville Road. Curtis is looking to address roads, safety, affordable housing and more. She says she wants to improve living conditions here in Fayette County.

"It's important for me to show up and advocate for Lexington because whatever happens on the state level, whatever happens on the national level, here in Lexington we can show that we love our neighbors and we treat others the way we would like to be treated,” says Curtis.