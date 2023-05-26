Watch Now
Emotional candlelight vigil held after Deputy Caleb Conley’s death

Posted at 6:38 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 06:38:19-04

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of people gathered at a candlelight vigil in Georgetown Thursday night to remember the life of Deputy Caleb Conley, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Monday.

The vigil was held in front of city hall at 8 p.m., and ran for about an hour and a half.

The goal was to show that evil won't prevail, said Sheriff’s Department chaplain Mike Justice.

Speakers included Conley’s friends and colleagues. His wife and children were there, but did not speak.

“I want my brother back. I know I won’t get it, that’s what I want,” said Robin Gasset.

"The world would be a better place if there were more people like him," said Jessica Oswalt.

“He was the best of the best, he made us proud every day as he served his community,” said Sheriff Tony Hampton.

Conely was a true servant to the county, his hometown of Cynthiana, and the country (he served in the army), Devon Brinegar said.

“He took the oath to protect and serve.” Brinegar said. “Protect and serve is what he did. Day in and day out.”

